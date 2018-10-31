Beyoncé Becomes Toni Braxton For Halloween, And We're Here For It

Bey is back, and is once again giving us life on Halloween.

Beyoncé showed up on Instagram Tuesday with this year's costume, a timeless tribute to Toni Braxton. The Queen dressed up like the cover of Braxton's 1993 self-titled debut album cover, and absolutely nailed it. The white tank top, the slumped leather jaket, even that iconic cut helped transform the "Crazy In Love" singer into Phoni Braxton.

The picture came accompanied with a touching message to the R&B icon. "Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends. Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured" writes Beyoncé. "Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens."

The look got a reaction from her inspiration, with Braxton writing on Twitter, "How to you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, such a superstar!"

This is not the first famous look that Beyoncé has served up for Halloween. Last year, Bey rocked her best Lil' Kim tribute.