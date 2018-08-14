A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Beyoncé’s ‘Vogue’ Cover Shoot

Earlier this month Beyoncé graced the cover of Vogue’s September issue.

Inside Bey opened up about body image and the issue of race in the entertainment industry, all while looking natural and beautiful. The photographs were taken by Tyler Mitchell, who at twenty-three is the first person of color ever to shoot for the magazine’s cover.

Tuesday, Vogue shared a behind-the-scenes look at the shoot. The vibe is familial and playful, with some images of Blue Ivy working the camera as mom poses, filled with joy.

Curtis Mayfield’s “The Making Of You” provides the soundtrack to this look behind the linens.

The On The Run II Tour with Beyoncé and Jay Z continues across the country through September.