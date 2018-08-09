Ariana Grande Sets A Date For Carpool Karaoke

Days before ‘Sweetener’, Grande will go for a ride with James Corden

August 9, 2018
Michael Cerio
Ariana Grande

Kevin Winter / Staff

Who hurt Ariana?

Earlier this week we saw pictures of Ariana Grande with her hand bandaged after a Carpool Karaoke session with James Corden.

While we don’t know yet what happened to the “God Is A Woman” singer, we now know we’ll get our answer on August 15th according to this tweet.

Grande will be in the car with Corden and The Late Late Show just days before the release of her new album Sweetener on August 17th.

