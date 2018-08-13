All The Big Winners From The 2018 Teen Choice Awards

The pink carpet was poppin’ for The 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night.

In between all the Riverdale recognition and the Avengers flexing their award-winning powers, there was plenty of music stars taking home trophies, or rather surfboards.

Louis Tomlinson took home the award for Choice Male Artist, while Camila Cabello won Choice Female Artist. 5 Seconds Of Summer landed Choice Music Group, as Cardi B picked up the award for Choice R&B/Hip Hop Artist.

The show was also packed with performances, including Khalid, Meghan Trainor, and Bebe Rexha.

Bebe also took home the award for Choice Country Song along with Florida Georgia Line for “Meant To Be”.

You can check out our full list of music winners below.

Choice Male Artist

Louis Tomlinson

Choice Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Music Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist

The Chainsmokers

Choice Latin Artist

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Choice Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Choice Song: Female Artist

Camila Cabello – “Havana”

Choice Song: Male Artist

Ed Sheeran – “Perfect”

Choice Song: Group

5 Seconds of Summer – “Youngblood”

Choice Collaboration

Zac Efron & Zendaya – “Rewrite the Stars”

Choice Summer Song

“Back To You” – Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Choice Summer Tour

Harry Styles – Live on Tour

Choice Pop Song

“In My Blood” – Shawn Mendes

Choice Country Song

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Choice Electronic/Dance Song

“All Night” – Steve Aoki & Lauren Jauregui

Choice Latin Song

“Familiar” – Liam Payne & J Balvin

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song

“Love Lies” – Khalid & Normani

Choice Rock/Alternative Song

“Whatever It Takes” – Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist

Khalid

Choice Next Big Thing

Jackson Wang

Choice Music Web Star

Erika Costell