LISTEN: Panic! At The Disco Share New Song "High Hopes"

Panic! At The Disco just shared an anthemic new song called “High Hopes.” Listen below!

Of the track, frontman Brendon Urie explains that he spent too much time setting the bar low in fear of failing. Instead, this song is all about aiming high and failing again and again in order to grow—because after all, “It's a good day to light up your wildest dreams.”

I spent too long not setting my expectations high enough, worried about how it felt to fail. I hit a point when I realized I had to aim high and fail, fail, fail in order to keep growing. This one is for all of you who helped me go for it all. I thank you.



- B — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) May 23, 2018

Speaking of your wildest dreams, Urie just so happens to be the comedian of our dreams. Watch him tell a near-perfect joke with flawless execution in our exclusive clip below!

“High Hopes” is being used in promotion for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final and follows “Say Amen (Saturday Night)” and “([email protected]#) A Silver Lining.” All three tracks can be found on the upcoming album, Pray For The Wicked, when it's release on June 22.