EXCLUSIVE: Hey, Bishop Briggs! Here's BTS' Skincare Regimen

Bishop Briggs recently asked BTS a question that we neve​r knew we needed to ask. And we Love Bishop Briggs, so when she needs answers, we hook a girl up!

I have simple needs and questions like what is every single skincare product that @BTS_twt uses & where can I buy every single product? ---- — Bishop Briggs (@thatgirlbishop) May 17, 2018

Rather, BTS hooked it up for us backstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The K-pop stars sat down to explain how they keep their skin lookin' so fresh, and you can find out their secret(s) in our exclusive interview below!



So there you have it, Bishop Briggs, BTS fans, and skincare aficionados.

We'll have more coverage headed your way!!