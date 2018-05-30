After Being Trolled for Months, Weezer Actually Cover "Africa" by Toto

It actually happened. There were whispers of some quiet conversation, and after months of persistence, dedication, and fearlessly trolling frontman Rivers Cuomo to cover Toto’s “Africa," Twitter user @weezerafrica managed to get Weezer to acquiesce.

Plot twist: They initially only covered “Rosanna” by Toto, not “Africa.”

But Weezer wasn’t about to let their fans down. Oh no. They were determined to lift everyone’s post-three-day-weekend spirits by blessing the rains down in “Africa.”

Hurry, boy—it’s waiting there for you:

As for @weezerafrica? 14-year-old Mary (as Noisey reports) was left speechless.

i don't know what's next. just let me enjoy this for a while.#WeezerCoverAfrica — weezer cover africa by toto (@weezerafrica) May 29, 2018

So there you have it, all onboard the #WeezerCoverAfrica train: Ask and you shall receive.