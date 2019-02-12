LOVE STINKS: NEW 102.7 DJs Pick Their Favorite Anti-Valentine's Songs

Valentine's Day... if you're in love, great. Congrats. We're SO happy for you.

But for those who tend to spend the holiday of love flying solo or delicately attaching pretty ribbons to their cat (Who's a good boy?!?), here are a few choice tracks to help the day go by without a hitch -- barring any unforseen and embarrassing veterinary visits. You may shed a tear here and there though. Sorry, not sorry.

Shannon Holly

Shannon Holly's Picks:

Valentines Day is good now because I found an amazing Italian Stallion with a heart the size of Brooklyn. Before Tony there was a rocky road and these are the songs that got me through and why...

TLC's "No Scrubs" is the original "Thank U, Next." If you can't treat me right then NEXT! I remember playing this song so loud that the speakers in my gold Toyota Celica were crackling. I had just witnessed my boyfriend of 6 years cheating on me with a very thirsty side chick. I watched her leave his house and he blinked the flood lights for her 3 times to say goodnight just like he always did for me. The blinks stood for "I...love...you". I’m sure he used the same line on her because it worked so well on me. It was all I had to get over that one. Thanks to one of my best friends at the time, I was not driving because she knew I would rage. I cried on her shoulder for a loooong time but decided to get stronger and find better. The last I heard, the side chick failed out of college and still has to draw on her eyebrows. Things have a way of working out. OK I'm better now.

Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry" is the perfect anti-Valentines song. I really only had one relationship in my life that was volatile enough to cause multiple break ups (same guy as the above). We were young and passionate so when it was good it was amazing, but when it was bad...LOOK OUT. That relationship definitely fueled me to turn into the most successful version of myself that I could. "Now I'm out here looking like revenge feelin' like a ten, the best I ever been". What's that? You want to get back together? I thought so.

As a general rule I turn to Whitney for every emotion in my life.

Heartbreak was no exception. She taught me it's not right but it's OK and I'm gonna make it anyway. Preach diva preach.

Mike Adam's Picks:

Kelis - "I Hate You So Much Right Now"

You can just HEAR the hate in her voice!! Kelis is kinda singing... but kinda screaming at the same time. And after a breakup, it's as therapeutic for the listener as I imagine it was for Kelis while recording it.

Ruff Endz - "No More"

This is a break up anthem that lets your ex know that since you two are no more, all the perks of being with you come to an end as well. Unfortunately most of us probably never had the funds to just send your significant other on shopping sprees, but you can fill in your own lyrics for certain non-relatable parts, lol.

Joe (feat. Mystikal) - "Stutter"

Caught your boo cheating? Yeah, you're gonna have this one on repeat for sure. Joe, with some help from former No Limit rapper Mystikal, paint the perfect picture of what it's like to catch your 'love' out in a lie.

Christine Richie's Picks:

To me anti Valentine’s Day songs are not about being sad about a breakup but feeling empowered because you realize you’re are fine on your own and don’t need someone to be happy. I chose these songs because they’re all about knowing you’re better off without jerks who have mistreated you.

Rozzi - "Lose My Number"

Did someone lie to you or take you for granted? This one’s for you. I saw Rozzi do this live and the crowd went nuts. I guess we’ve all been there but nothing beats that feeling when you get your power back and realize they’re the ones missing out.

“Do you miss me in the night, breathin’ by your side? Well baby, I’m sleeping fine.”

Christina Perri - "Jar of Hearts"

What a classic. We’ve all dated this person right? The one that always comes back to wreck you as soon as you put yourself back together. Listen to this over and over until you can confidently tell this person to F off they next time they come around.

“I learned to live half alive and now you want me one more time”

Alessia Cara - "River of Tears"

Alessia says this song is about finding your happy place again after someone hurt you. Unfortunately there’s no shortcut or easy way to get there, you just have to go through it. Take comfort in knowing you’ll come out stronger on the other side.

“I realize that sometimes love brings you flowers then it builds you coffins and far too often we end up falling to our demise.”