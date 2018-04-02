LOOK: Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s April Fools' Day Joke Was Met With Serious Backlash

After the way this past season of The Bachelor ended, many people are not fans of Arie Luyendyk Jr. In case you missed it, he gave the final rose to Becca Kurfin and ended up proposing to her. He quickly changed his mind. In fact, on the After the Final Rose TV special we all saw him break up with Becca and propose to Lauren, the show's runner-up!

It was quite brutal to watch. Arie isn't trying to get back into people's good graces because he decided to play a prank on April Fools' Day that most would find tasteless and offensive.

He shared this photo on Twitter yesterday:



Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91 pic.twitter.com/Mmx50ePDaB — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

APRIL FOOLS! — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) April 1, 2018

And an hour later he tweeted out "APRIL FOOLS!"

Where do I even begin with this guy's insensitivity?

Arie doesn't understand that some women struggle to get pregnant or flat out cannot get pregnant ever. There are also many women who have experienced a miscarriage. So joking about being pregnant when you're not, is not funny to these people. It's very hurtful and makes them angry.

In fact, his tweets were met with lots of backlash from fans and other users.



1 in 8 women struggle infertility. I really and truly hope that if this is a joke, when you do try to conceive you aren’t met with the harsh reality that so many face. — Heather Lang (@heather_flang) April 1, 2018

This just in: If Arie and Lauren weren’t already the most hated couple in bachelor history, they certainly are now! Come on dude, do you live under a rock?! pic.twitter.com/uanOHKdTKU — Lindsay Jo Ann (@LindsayB33) April 1, 2018

These two certainly won't be winning the award for Bachelor couple anytime soon.