LIST: Five of the "Most Banned" Songs At Wedding Receptions Are...

It's you're wedding day, so of course, you want every single detail to be perfect. Yes, that definitely means the music has to be perfect.

So I found this list of the most "banned" songs at weddings going around interesting. To be clear banned means that the couple asked the wedding entertainment to not play these tracks during their reception.

My issue with this list is that many of these songs are well known to people of all ages. Wedding receptions typically have a large age range of guests and you need to try and please everyone.

Let's look at the list now though:

5. "The Hokey Pokey"

Yeah, this is a NO for me too. Why would you play this at a reception? I guess it's okay if you have a ton of little kids at your reception.



4. "The Electric Slide"

I disagree. In fact, as soon as I hear "it's electric," I am getting out of my chair to head towards the dance floor. This is one of those songs that can get everyone up and dancing. Isn't that what you want at your reception?





3. "The Chicken Dance"

Sorry, I'm from Pennsylvania and this is a wedding reception tradition for us.



2. "Love Shack" by the B-52's

Again, this song gets people (of all ages) on the dance floor and singing along. Isn't that what you want at your wedding?



1. "YMCA" by the Village People

Yes, this the song is a bit annoying, but it DOES get people dancing. Right?





The list on GoodHousekeeping.com also includes songs like "Macrena" and "The Cha Cha Slide." Where did they come in on the final list? Check it out by clicking here.