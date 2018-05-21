LIST: The 2018 Billlboard Music Award Winners
Taylor Swift, Khalid & Ed Sheeran took home the biggest awards!
The Billboard Music Awards are always one biggest nights in all of music, and the 2018 BBMAs did NOT disappoint.
Of course, there were some EPIC performances, but there was also some hardware to hand out. Taylor Swift, Khalid, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran were the biggest winners of the night during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
Here's a look at the list of winners:
Top Artist:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
21 Savage
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Khalid (WINNER)
Kodak Black
Billboard Chart Achievement Award:
Camila Cabello (WINNER)
Cardi B
Drake
Sam Hunt
Ed Sheeran
Top Male Artist:
Drake (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Halsey
Demi Lovato
Taylor Swift (WINNER)
Top Duo/Group:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons (WINNER)
Migos
U2
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran (WINNER)
Top Social Artist:
Justin Bieber
BTS (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2 (WINNER)
Top Selling Album:
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
P!nk, Beautiful Trauma
Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1
Taylor Swift, reputation (WINNER)
