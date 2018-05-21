LIST: The 2018 Billlboard Music Award Winners

The Billboard Music Awards are always one biggest nights in all of music, and the 2018 BBMAs did NOT disappoint.

Of course, there were some EPIC performances, but there was also some hardware to hand out. Taylor Swift, Khalid, Bruno Mars, and Ed Sheeran were the biggest winners of the night during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.



Here's a look at the list of winners:

Top Artist:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

21 Savage

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Khalid (WINNER)

Kodak Black

Billboard Chart Achievement Award:

Camila Cabello (WINNER)

Cardi B

Drake

Sam Hunt

Ed Sheeran

Top Male Artist:

Drake (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Halsey

Demi Lovato

Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons (WINNER)

Migos

U2

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran (WINNER)

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Demi Lovato

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2 (WINNER)

Top Selling Album:

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

P!nk, Beautiful Trauma

Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide)

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Volume 1

Taylor Swift, reputation (WINNER)



