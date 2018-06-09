WATCH: Sugarland Delivers “Babe” Music Video Starring Taylor Swift

Sugarland is back and Bigger than ever with the support of Taylor Swift. The country duo has released the music video for their brand new single, “Babe.”

Swift co-wrote “Babe” alongside Train’s Pat Monahan which she then offered to Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush. The track is now featured on Sugarland’s sixth studio album, Bigger, released June 8.

"We’ve never put someone else’s song on a Sugarland record, but we were immediately interested in “Babe” the first time we heard it!” said Nettles.

The video starring both Swift and Brandon Routh was directed by Anthony Mandler. Sugarland shared to Twitter that the project will be your new favorite 1960's drama.

Watch Sugarland’s “Babe” music video below.