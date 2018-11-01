John Legend, Martina McBride, and More Join Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Lineup

The lineup for the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was announced today (November 1).

Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Brynn Cartelli, Carly Pearce, Diana Ross and Family, Ella Mai, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Kane Brown, Leona Lewis, Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, and more will all perform live from New York City.

Aside from the star-studded lineup, viewers of the parade will of course see the iconic balloons and floats from years past as well as many new additions. More than 8,000 participants will take part in the parade on Thanksgiving day including friends, families, marching bands, celebrities, among others.

Watch the 2018 #MacysParade November 22 during NBC's Today Show beginning at 9 a.m. ET.