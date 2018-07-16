Adam Levine to Executive Produce 'Sugar' YouTube Series

Adam Levine is set to release a new YouTube series called Sugar. It will be executive produced by the Maroon 5 frontman and will be available for premium users on August 15.

Levine's latest project was inspired by Maroon 5's 2014 smash hit, "Sugar," and is featured on their fifth studio album, V. The band's music video captures the guys crashing multiple weddings in the Los Angeles area.

According to Billboard, "the 8-episode series features a different artist each week surprising fans who have given back to their community."

Sugar will include appearances by Bad Bunny, Snoop Dogg, A$AP Ferg, Fifth Harmony, and Charlie Puth. Levine's fellow coaches of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, are among the lineup of acts as well.

Watch Maroon 5's "Sugar" music video below.