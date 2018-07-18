Zedd Releases "Happy Now" Featuring Elley Duhé

Get a first listen to Zedd's new summer feel-good track and even watch the lyric video below!

Had a day off today and got to spend it with amazing friends. Very thankful for moments like this. pic.twitter.com/vghls9jDpW — Zedd (@Zedd) July 17, 2018

Following his "day off," the super producer just debuted a summer time track to keep you cool featuring Alabama-raised vocalist Elley Duhé.

my heart is so full -- https://t.co/gvrsBkjIIo — Elley Duhé (@elleyduhe) July 5, 2018

Check out the brand new lyric video to "Happy Now," their new summer feel-good track: