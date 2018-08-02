Rihanna Lands British Vogue September Cover, Says She's "Thicc" Now

Rihanna is the first ever black woman to be on September's cover of British Vogue Magazine.

The Fenty creator was interviewed by the magazine about many things, included in the issue out August 3, covering her image with fans.

When British Vogue asked RiRi about why her fans adore her so much, she responded:

"Okay, you’re asking the wrong person. I don’t know, maybe it’s because I’m 'thicc' now."

We love "thicc" Rihanna (and any Rihanna, honestly), but so do her fans:

good morning to thicc rihanna only pic.twitter.com/fjUNDs784m — bee (@getgizzywithit) April 4, 2018

Thicc Rihanna is good for us — DBK (@DiamondBoyKhris) January 29, 2018

Check out Rihanna on the cover of British Vogue:

Here's what British Vogue posted:

The issue is out tomorrow, August 3, for your viewing and reading pleasure.

Congratulations, Rihanna!