Marshmello & Bastille Get "Happier" On New Track: Listen

EDM turned pop super-producer Marshmello has teamed up with Dan Smith from Bastille to provide us with a brand new collab, "Happier." (Listen below!)

Bastille's looking to re-enter the Top 40 charts after releasing "Quarter Past Midnight" earlier this year which went to No. 3 on the US Alternative chart. It's the "Keep It Mello" creator's latest release this year, following his Joytime II singles "Check This Out" and "Tell Me."

The song was originally written by one of Bastille's ghostwriters when going through a break up with his significant other. Dan Smith then showed 'Mello, who absolutely loved it, and decided to produce it.

Check out what Dan from Bastille said:

Last year we wrote a song called “Happier” which we thought would be great as a collaboration. We had a lot of fun getting to work on it with Marshmello who managed to find some joy in the melancholy… — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) August 13, 2018

Get a first listen to "Happier," below:

