LISTEN: Ariana Grande + Nicki Minaj Flick On "The Light Is Coming"

Remember how great "Side To Side" was? Yeah, *ANOTHA ONE*

June 20, 2018
LA
Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. / Nicki Minaj performs on the 2017 'MTV Video Music Awards'.

© Photos by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

After thoroughly teasing us for weeks, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's next hit single "The Light Is Coming" is here! Listen:

Ariana tweeted earlier this morning:

"The Light Is Coming" is almost sure to become a hit. If you remember, the last track Ariana and Nicki had together in 2016, "Side To Side," went quadruple Platinum and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in both the U.S. and U.K..

Tags: 
Ariana Grande
Nicki Minaj
The Light Is Coming
new music
sweetener