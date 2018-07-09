Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, & More React To England's Advance in 2018 World Cup

England is set to play Croatia on July 11 for the Semi-Final

July 9, 2018
LA
July 7, 2018; Samara, Russia; England player Harry Maguire (6) celebrates with John Stones (5) and Harry Kane (9) after scoring a goal against Sweden in the quarterfinals during the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Samara Stadium.

© PA Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

After breaking their World Cup Penalty Kick losing streak with Columbia to go on to beat Sweden two-nill, England has advanced to the Semi-Final round in the 2018 World Cup.

England fans rejoice, as "It's Coming Home" had begun as a joke, but it's becoming more like a reality.

Multiple celebrities and artists have began shouting out their encouragement for England, including Drake who even gave England a shout-out at the end of his Wireless Music Festival surprise set, after filling in for DJ Khaled who was a no-show.

Check out Liam Payne, Dua Lipa, Billy Idol, and more congratulating and cheering on England to bring it home:

