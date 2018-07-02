James Arthur Announces He Is Retiring "After This Album"
The singer tweeted his "retirement" and fans are not taking it well
This 2012 X-Factor winner has apparently had enough!
Known for hits including "Say You Won't Let Go" and "Impossible," James Arthur, at only 30 years old, has announced he is retiring following his next album.
30 seems a little young to retire, but Arthur tweeted this earlier:
After this album I’m retiring. Love James x— James Arthur -- (@JamesArthur23) June 29, 2018
But... retiring from what? Music? Dating? Retiring an old shag rug?
It's not certain, but either way, fans are not handling the news very well:
June 29, 2018
Oh don't even joke like that!! Life without your music would be like an apocalypse, James!— Renee Fox (@ReneeJArmyFox) June 29, 2018
James has yet to comment on what his "retirement" is from and whether it is a hoax or not, but his representatives have said it is false. We will let you know as soon as we know more.