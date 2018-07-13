Halsey, Khalid Drop "Eastside" With Ed Sheehan, Benny Blanco
Check out this brand new summer time hit!
July 13, 2018
Earlier this week, we got a taste of greatness. As soon as Khalid and Halsey teased their new track, we knew it was going to be an absolute summer smash!
This hot and summery, feel good, track comes from super producer Benny Blanco with help from Ed Sheeran.
Benny's had hits with artists like Anne-Marie, Cardi B, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Kesha, Maroon 5, and Nas, just to name a few.
Get a first listen to "Eastside" from Halsey, Khalid, Ed Sheeran, and Benny Blanco right here: