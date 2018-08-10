Drake's Tour Bus Towed Prior To 'Aubrey & The Three Amigos' Tour

Drake's scheduled to be kicking off his Aubrey & the Three Amigos tour with Migos tonight, August 10, in Kansas City, Mo.

However, Drizzy may be hiking his way to the Sprint Center stage after waking up to find out his tour bus got towed last night around 3am.

He's most definitely in his feelings. Check out pics here!

TMZ says they checked in with the local police and there were no arrests nor citations made in connection with the bus towing.

Will he make it to his show? Will Ke-Ke still love him even without a ride? We'll have to wait and see. Good luck, Drake!