David Guetta Releases "Don't Leave Me Alone" Music Video With Anne-Marie

Super hit-maker David Guetta has been quite busy lately.

He released his sixth single so far this year, "Don't Leave Me Alone," featuring the incredibly talented Anne-Marie just less than a month ago and it has already begun picking up momentum on the charts.

Now, Guetta has a new collab, "Goodbye," dropping this Friday featuring Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, and an unknown guest, "XXXX," who very well may be fellow French DJ Willy William. You might recognize William's name from J.Balvin's hit, "Mi Gente."

Derulo and Minaj are on the chorus singing:

"It's time to say goodbye

But don't leave me alone, just stay for the night

I need you, I need you tonight

Baby, you know that it's time to say goodbye"

Listen to the tease:

We'll give a full listen as soon as it drops this Friday!

As for Guetta and Anne-Marie's release, the hot new music video has already racked up over 1.3 million views in just two days on YouTube. This follows their cartoon-esque lyric video's 23.7 million views.

Check out the new visual for yourself!