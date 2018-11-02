Clean Bandit & Luis Fonsi Release "Baby" Featuring Marina: Listen
It's the latest release off of Marina and Luis Fonsi's album together, 'What is Love?'
November 2, 2018
Luis Fonsi and Marina have teamed up with Clean Bandit to create their latest bop, "Baby."
It's the latest release off of Marina and Luis Fonsi's album together, What is Love?, dropping at the end of this month (Nov. 30).
Fonsi gained worldwide notice thanks to his smash-hit "Despacito" with Justin Bieber and Daddy Yankee, while Clean Bandit is most notably known for hits like "Rockabye" and "Solo."
Check out Clean Bandit, Marina and Luis Fonsi's "Baby," below.