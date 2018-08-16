Cardi B Set To Kick Off The 2018 MTV VMAs

Cardi B is all set to open up this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

It will mark her first performance post-baby Kulture. If you remember, she pulled out of touring with Bruno Mars just weeks ago due to the extensiveness and unanticipated responsibility of being a mother.

The new mama actually has 10 nominations, including best new artist, artist of the year, best hip-hop video for "Bartier Cardi" with 21 Savage, best collaboration, best hip-hop record, and best Latin record for "I Like It" featuring J. Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Bardi will join artists like Ariana Grande, Logic, Nicki Minaj, Panic! At The Disco, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, and Travis Scott at this year's show. Jennifer Lopez will also be in attendance, as she's receiving this year's Michael Jackson Vanguard award.

The show goes down next week, Monday, August, 20, in New York at the Radio City Music Hall.

The VMA's tweeted:

Check out Cardi's VMA announcement via IG:

Are you excited!? Tweet us and let us know if you'll be watching!