Backstreet Boys Perform "I Want It That Way" on Jimmy Fallon

No more heartaches or mistakes, these heartthrobs have officially picked their momentum up right where they left it!

The Backstreet Boys performed their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ... but on classroom instruments.

From the Backstreet Boys, we've got Nick Carter on mini taborine, Brian Littrell on apple shaker and wood block, Kevin Richardson on the Güiro, AJ McLean on the maracas, and Howie Dorough on the coconuts.

We're actually quite impressed! Also, did you peep Brian Littrell take the mallet block away from Jimmy Fallon after he apparently wasn't playing the melody correctly? You can see Littrell motioning, "This is how it's supposed to go," and Fallon gestures back with an "Oh okay, okay, you're right."

Watch it!

The 'Boys also just released a new song "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Listen to it here!