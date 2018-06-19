Ariana Grande Teases New Music Video, Artwork + Matching Tattoo With Fiancé

You could say she's been busy.

June 19, 2018
LA
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Arianators rejoice! Ariana Grande's fourth studio album Sweetener is just weeks away.

After her breakup with Mac Miller and recent engagement to Pete Davidson, the pop singer with "No Tear's Left To Cry" teased a brand new music video in this tweet to her 57.6 million followers:

Some fans have been saying that Ariana is moving too fast, getting engaged after only weeks of dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. She had revealed in her Instagram story a new tattoo with Pete. 

Ari took to her Twitter and replied to a fan's comment of "'pete' girl we know you love him but are you dumb" with a quick "nah."

Then explained the reason why after another fan's comment in the string:

Check out the Sweetener album art - posted via dedicated instagram account here. (BTW can you believe an album's instagram has over a quarter million followers just by itself? Arianators you did that!)

Ariana's Sweetener is set to release in August. Check out the tease below:

