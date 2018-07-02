Ariana Grande Leaks "God Is A Woman" Release Date Off 'Sweetener'

It will be Grande's second official single off of her latest album!

July 2, 2018
LA
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Ariana Grande performs at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

© PictureGroup

Reigning Twitter queen Ariana Grande is back at it again!

After "No Tears Left To Cry" left us speechless, we saw "The Light Is Coming" off of her fourth studio album Sweetener. Now, we've confirmed the Heavenly release date for "God Is A Woman."

Grande's notorious for spilling the beans on her #14 most followed Twitter handle in the world, so when an Arianator brought up "Raindrops," this is what happened:

And then when asked to confirm, Ariana replied:

It looks like Ariana Grande's next single will be "God Is A Woman" and we'll be getting it on July 20. Arianators are you pumped!

