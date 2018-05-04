WATCH: Lauryn Hill Flip the Beat Back on Drake's "Nice For What"

You've probably heard Drake's latest hit, "Nice For What," right? But you may not know about the song is that it samples Lauryn Hill's hit "Ex-Factor" off 2008's iconic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album.

Sampling is of course a staple of hip-hop, but what's far less common is when an artist being sampled flips it back on the artist doing the sampling. And that's exactly what Lauryn Hill did earlier this month.

During a recent show in New York, Hill and her band were doing "Ex-Factor" when the icon then slipped into a remix of "Nice for What" as the band kept the beat. Watch as Ms. Hill drops a freestyle directed right at Drizzy: