Snoop Dogg Makes It Into the Guinness Book of World Records

All thanks to a massive glass of gin and juice

May 29, 2018
Kyle McCann
Snoop Dogg arrives at the Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, CA on Monday, January 29, 2018.

Rap's reigning elder statesman, Snoop Dogg, seems to have the golden touch. Everything he does is straight magic, including his weekend appearance at the Bottlerock Napa Valley Music Festival in Calirfornia.

During Snoop's appearance at the festival, the "Gin & Juice" rapper was part of a record breaking feat. After his performance, Big Snoop helped break the world record for largest cocktail, with an astoundingly massive glass of gin and juice!

The 1994 hit continues to be a pop culture landmark nearly 25 years later. The only real surprise is why it took so long for someone to get Snoop on board with making a record-breaking drink.

