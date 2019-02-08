Meghan Trainor Includes Her Wedding Song on New Bop-Filled EP

In honor of February, the month of love, we're asking what's not to love about Meghan Trainor?

The newlywed just dropped a brand new EP called The Love Train. The six-track set gives fans a few bops to vibe to until her highly anticipated Treat Myself hits the streets - it was originally set for release this month but has since been delayed.

Expect to start hearing "All the Ways" very soon, as it'll be the lead single off the EP. The second track, "Marry Me," was actually the song Trainor walked down the aisle to at her wedding. The singer married Daryl Sabara back on her birthday, December 22.

We're feelin' each of the six songs Meghan has gifted us, especially "Good Mornin'." While the "No Excuses" singer is no stranger to incorporating her family into her music, this track features our favorite Trainer, sorry Meghan, Gary Trainor. Last year, we had the pleasure of meeting both Gary and Meghan's evil twin! Check it out: