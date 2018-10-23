'Hocus Pocus' is 25! Feel Old Yet?

It's somewhat surprising to think that just about everyone's good-time, go-to movie this time of year really wasn't that popular when it came out 25 years ago.

Related: Watch the Creepy Trailer for Stephen King's 'Pet Sematary'

Disney released Hocus Pocus in the summer of 1993. Despite stars Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker - 5 years before she'd become Carrie Bradshaw - the movie was fourth at the box office and fell out of the top 10 within weeks of its release.

However, the film gained a cult following many years later. Perhaps, it was because of Sarah Jessica Parker's popularity years later, or because it wasn't fully understood yet by its target audience, or maybe because the Disney Channel and ABC Family had it on a loop starting October 1 every year since it came out. However it did it, 25 years later, Hocus Pocus is now regarded as many people's favorite Halloween movie.

The movie follows a loveable yet villainous trio of witches, who are inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy in Salem, Massachusetts.