EXCLUSIVE: No Joke! Brendon Urie Should Seriously Not Quit His Day Job

There really are a lot of things we would say Brendon Urie does well -- he OWNS the stage when his band Panic! At The Disco is playing a show, he can act, he's got an incredible sense of humor and graciousness with his fans, and he's just an all-around nice guy. But there is one thing we've discovered he isn't really great at...

*awkward* ... Yeah, so, turns out the "Say Amen (Saturday Night)" singer is not the best joke teller.

All jokes aside, Panic! recently dropped the James Bond-esque, captivating, both sonically and visually, music video for "Say Amen (Saturday Night)." It's the first single off the band's upcoming album Pray for the Wicked -- which is available for pre-order right here!

Pray for the Wicked is set to be released this coming June. The 11-track record will be the band's sixth studio album.