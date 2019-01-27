There's No Escaping It, 'Baby Shark' is Swimming Into Netflix
Expect 'Baby Shark' videos to start streaming later this year
January 27, 2019
The cultural phenomenon that is "Baby Shark" is showing no sign of drowning in a sea of parents' tears.
The South Korean viral video with over 2 billion views on YouTube is heading to Netflix later this year. Pinkfong, who owns the video, plans to soon begin releasing short videos to the streaming giant. A cartoon series and musical could follow as well.
The song itself has already broke into the Billboard Hot 100, inspired a dance challenge, and an Ellen tribute.
"Baby Shark" actually began in Germany around 2007.