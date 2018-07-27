Cardi B Announces She Will Not Tour With Bruno Mars

Says she underestimated the whole mommy thing

July 27, 2018
Kyle McCann
Cardi B performs with Bruno Mars at the GRAMMY Awards

USA Today / SIPA USA

Well, looks like Cardi B has learned the first lesson of parenthood -- it's tough!

The new mom, with Migos hubby Offset, took to Instagram to let fans know that she will not be hitting the road with Bruno Mars this fall. Citing both her doctor's advice and her own physical ability to be on tour, the "I Like It" rapper posted this:

I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision .I want to thank @brunomars for understanding .

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

It's not great news for anyone who had hoped to see Cardi live this fall, but at least those who already have tickets to the 24k Magic tour will be able to hear her!!! Check out what Bruno posted in response:

@iamcardib --

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on

