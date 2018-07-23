Beyoncé & JAY-Z Look to Follow Louvre Rental With Colosseum Rental

Could another epic music video, set in one of the world's coolest locations, be on the horizon for Beyoncé and JAY-Z? Maybe.

As the Carters are living their best life over in Europe right now, celebrating the end of the overseas leg of their 'On The Run II' tour, they also, apparently, have been eyeing up one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Yup, Bey-Z are apparently trying to rent Italy's Roman Colosseum. This comes after renting the famed Louvre in Paris for a music video.

Unfortunately, the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reports that the couple's initial request has been denied. Apparently, a scientist had the landmark booked during the dates when Bey and Jay were interested in renting it. Despite the setback, Bey has reportedly filed another request with the Italian government. The latest request is said to still be under review.

But what are the most powerful couple in music planning? No one really seems to know. What do you think?

What Are Bey & Jay Going to Do With the Colosseum?

The Carter's joint 'OTR II' tour returns to the U.S. on Wednesday in Ohio.