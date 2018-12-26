Here's Everything Leaving Hulu in January
A few 80's and 90's classics are dropping off to start 2019
December 26, 2018
Luckily for those of us who hit that post-New Year state of complete laziness, Hulu is here to guide us through the dark, cold winter.
And to make sure that we're getting the most of our subsciption, Hulu also waits until the very last day of the month to pull its titles down. Thanks, guys!
That said, with so many amazing movies and show hitting the platform in January, the streaming giant needs to make room. So, without any further delay, here are all the titles leaving Hulu on January 31:
- 2001 Maniacs (2005)
- 28 Days Later (2003)
- A Fistful of Dynamite (1972)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
- Afternoon Delight (2013)
- Alice (1990)
- Amelie (2001)
- An Eye for an Eye (1966)
- Bachelor Party (1984)
- Borgman (2013)
- Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)
- Comic Book Villains (2002)
- Death Wish (1974)
- Desperate Hours (1990)
- Dysfunktional Family (2003)
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
- Existenz (1999)
- Fire with Fire (2012)
- Four Rooms (1995)
- Gloria (2014)
- Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)
- Happy Christmas (2014)
- Hostel (2006)
- Hostel 2 (2007)
- Italian for Beginners (2000)
- Jane Eyre (1996)
- Jerry Maguire (1996)
- K2 (1991)
- Kill Me Again (1989)
- Like Water (2012)
- Little Black Book (2004)
- Little Odessa (1994)
- Made (2001)
- Map of the Human Heart (1992)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- Night Moves (2014)
- Phantoms (1998)
- Pleasantville (1998)
- Reservoir Dogs (1992)
- Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)
- Searching for Sugar Man (2012)
- Serendipity (2001)
- Starship (1997)
- Supercop (1996)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- Up in the Air (2009)
- Winter’s Bone (2010)
- Wonderland (2003)