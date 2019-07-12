The Keys To NYC Have Been Stolen - World Cup Champion Allie Long's Hotel Room Was Broken Into

July 12, 2019
Entertainment

PHOTOS: US Women's National Team Ticker-Tape Parade in NYC

World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team player Allie Long had someone break into her Los Angeles hotel room. The thief made away with her wedding ring and the key to New York City she received just days ago. Apparently, no suspect has been identified and no arrests had have been made.

 

