The Keys To NYC Have Been Stolen - World Cup Champion Allie Long's Hotel Room Was Broken Into

By Jason Goldstein

World Cup-winning U.S. women’s soccer team player Allie Long had someone break into her Los Angeles hotel room. The thief made away with her wedding ring and the key to New York City she received just days ago. Apparently, no suspect has been identified and no arrests had have been made.

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019