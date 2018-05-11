Charlie Puth Explains His Choice To Feature Boyz II Men, Kehlani, James Taylor on 'Voicenotes'

By Joe Cingrana

"Attention" singer Charlie Puth is gearing up for the release of his second studio album, Voicenotes, which is set to hit shelves on May 11th, 2018.

Video of Why Charlie Puth Wanted James Taylor and Boys II Men on His New Album

With "Attention" already getting regular airplay since its release in April 2017, Puth put out four subsequent offerings to get fans excited for the full release. "How Long" was released in October 2017 and reached number 21 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Following that were the tracks "If You Leave Me Now" featuring Philadelphia R&B crooners Boyz II Men, "Done for Me" featuring singer Kehlani, and "Change" featuring James Taylor.

During a recent visit to Fresh 102.7 in New York City, Puth explained how those incredible collaborations came about to morning personalities Karen & Jeffrey.

"The thing about features for me, and what I realized on this album that I wanted to do," Puth says, "is that I wanted the features to be all artists that I grew up listening to.

"Kehlani is my friend, but I guess I would grow up listening to her," Puth joked. "James Taylor is the reason I write music and Boys II Men are the reason why I injected all this R&B into the album. It just felt right. I know it's kind of random, but it feels good."

Charlie Puth will head out on his Voicenotes Tour in 2018, with Hailee Steinfeld as his special guest. A full list of current dates is listed below.

Come see me on the #VoicenotesTour with @HaileeSteinfeld! Pre-sales start 12/19 at 10am local time. Get more info here: https://t.co/4BLJjHDZPJ pic.twitter.com/IDKQUwySMW — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) December 18, 2017

Charlie Puth 2018 Tour Dates:

7/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/13 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/16 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

7/19 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

7/21 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

7/25 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts

7/27 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/28 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

7/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

8/2 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/3 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/6 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

8/11 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

8/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

8/15 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/17 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harvey's Outdoor Arena

8/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

8/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion @ Irving Music Factory

8/24 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

8/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

8/29 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

8/31 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/1 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre