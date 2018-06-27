Backstreet Boys Promise Die-Hards a Perfect "Mom's Night Out" During 25th Anniversary Tour

By Lauren Marques/Joe Cingrana

The Backstreet Boys are back and better than ever with their new single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" which experiments with the boy band’s new sound while retaining their beloved vocals and charm. During an exclusive interview with Fresh 102.7's morning team Karen & Jeffrey, the five band members (AJ McLean, Howie D., Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell) revealed the journey to their new sound as well as their personal reflections over the past 25 years together.

As they discussed their fans growing up alongside them, Nick Carter says, "Thankfully we came from an era of music in the late '90s, early 2000s that was nostalgic and that people can come and relive those moments with us." The guys also expressed their appreciation for the die-hard fans that started with them in the very beginning who now have the opportunity to return to Backstreet Boys shows with their families and make new memories through their music.

Joe Cingrana/Fresh 102.7

Although there is an album release projected for the near future, the Backstreet Boys are always performing and finding new ways to connect with their fans.

They recently returned from their Backstreet Boys Cruise that allowed fans to travel to the Bahamas and experience parties and performances with the band. One couple was also lucky enough to have one of the band members crash their wedding after requesting their appearance on the special day.

Karen and Jeffrey also brought up the love AJ showed to the LGBTQ community for Pride Month with an open letter on Billboard earlier in June.

The band elaborated on their unwavering support exclaiming, "love is love," while reminiscing on experiences with friends and family that are a part of the community. The boy band also surprised music fans everywhere by attending and performing at the Country Music Awards - and even brought home the Performance of the Year award in collaboration with Florida Georgia Line.

The accomplishments for the Backstreet Boys don’t just stop at award show performances and exclusive fan events - they also are taking their new music to Good Morning America on July 13th to show everyone what's coming up for one of the world’s biggest musical acts.

Currently, the band continues to deliver out-of-this-world performances at their Las Vegas residency show, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life that will continue on selected dates from August through November. In true Backstreet Boys fashion, they will soon be announcing a celebratory 25th anniversary tour that is projected to start in 2019, promising to be the perfect "Mom's Night Out" for old and new fans alike!

Check out the music video for Backstreet Boys’ latest single below!

Video of Backstreet Boys - Don&#039;t Go Breaking My Heart (Official Video)

For tickets and details for the “Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life” Las Vegas shows and upcoming tour announcements, click HERE.