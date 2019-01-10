You'll Never Believe What Karen Carson Finds Cute

Karen Carson - the New York radio star enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with friends, candle-lit dates, and...dirty black socks?

It's 2019 so we're not judging, but today on Karen Carson in the Morning, the topic came up regarding a gross or disgusting thing that your significant other does, that you simply just put up with.

Karen's husband Jay comes home from work every evening and when it's time for him to lay down on the couch and watch TV, he just throws his socks around and leaves them there! This almost gave Intern Anthony a panic attack - so we'll just let YOU be the judge of who is right. Listen above!