Television Characters Who Are So Bad - They're Good!

Last month, Netflix had to roll out a warning to viewers of Bird Box, pleading for fans to not take the "Bird Box Challenge," and drive blindfolded. Unbelievable.

It's a new day - which means a new reason for us to shake our heads at the internet. Netflix has a documentary out on Ted Bundy, the charming serial killer, and he's being portrayed by none other than Zac Efron. What a mistake.

Online, the character is being called "sexy," and "hot" when the focus should be on the horrible things that Ted Bundy did years ago. Netflix had to ask viewers to PLEASE stop showering the serial killer with compliments and that got Karen Carson in the Morning thinking about what bad television character she fell in love with, when she really wasn't supposed to.

