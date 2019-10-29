Selena Gomez Dishes On New Music with Karen Carson

Hot on the heels of her double-whammy release of "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," superstar singer Selena Gomez dropped by Karen Carson in the Morning to dish on all that's new in her world.

The interview kicks off with Selena talking about her new songs and what she had to go through to get where she is now.. taking her pain and turning it into her art. She follows that with talking about creating these music videos and how they were solely shot on the iPhone 11 Pro with NO backup cameras in place. There were “iPhones everywhere,” Selena says, and places in all different angles. Lastly, she talks about her relationship with Taylor Swift and how both Taylor and her mom cried the first time they heard "Lose You to Love Me."

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Selena worked with some heavyweight songwriters this time out, including Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas.

"The whole point of these two records," Gomez says, "I think for me it's a release," she tells Karen Carson. "It's something that was powerful and when I wrote it I don't think I would have the capacity to have released it. So it feels great to be in a place where I can, and it feels authentic and it feels right and I feel so good. My heart, my soul feels amazing."

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Watch the full interview above and be on the lookout for new releases from Selena in the coming months!