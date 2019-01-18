Pronounce Words This Way - Get In Trouble!

Karen has never been one to hold anything back! This morning on Karen Carson in the Morning, Karen played a bit done by Jimmy Fallon where he pronounced a word differently than you normally would. This brought up the subject of what word turns your stomach when you hear the way it is pronounced.

We threw it to the listeners of the tri-state area and they gave some pretty funny input!

Whether its "liberry," "rigutt," or "confirtable," check out the words that we HATE hearing pronounced the wrong way!