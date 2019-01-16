Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Tweets Prison Address, Cue The 'Fan Mail'

January 16, 2019
MTV Jersey Shore star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has gotten himself into....well....a situation. He's going to prison for eight months and after all the shame he's given to the New York and New Jersey area, we are sending Mike some fan mail, so that he'll have something to read behind bars.

Granted, he did tweet out his mailing address, so he was asking for this.

Check out what some of our listeners wanted to write to Mike on Karen Carson in the Morning, plus some drama with Al Roker and Jillian Michaels? Yes!

All that and more above!

 

