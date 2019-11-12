Judd Apatow Discusses 'It’s Gary Shandling’s Book' and His Connection to the Late Comedian

Johnny from Karen Carson in the Morning got to chat with Emmy Award-Winning writer/director Judd Apatow! Judd has brought us such classics like Knocked Up, 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, and Trainwreck… just to name a few! Judd recently put out a new book centered around the classic comedian Gary Shandling!

Judd’s new book “It’s Gary Shandling’s Book” is online in stores everywhere now. More details at JuddApatow.com!

