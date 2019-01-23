From Intern Anthony to Retail Reject: Did He Bring a Bensonhurst-Beatdown to the Garden State Plaza Mall?
January 23, 2019
Big Mistake! Huge!
Intern Anthony and his girlfriend Stefanie went shopping and had a controversial argument with the cashier at the department store that they went to. Today on Karen Carson in the Morning, Karen tries to calm Intern Anthony down after what happened.
What did the saleswoman say to Anthony? Did he bring a Bensonhurst-Beatdown to the Garden State Plaza Mall?
All this and more above!