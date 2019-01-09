Anthony's Sicilian Family Joins the Conversation On John Travolta's New Look, Men's Hair In General

He finally shaped up! John Travolta traded in the hair for a razor and we could not be happier! Not only does he have a very "Dwayne Johnson" look going for himself, but we can also all agree that the hair piece....just wasn't working for him anymore.

This led Karen Carson in the Morning to the discussion of whether or not men look hotter with or without hair on their heads. Anthony tells Karen that he "doesn't find men sexy," so he brought in one of his relatives from the hills of Sicily to help him out with this!

Here's a hint: If you love grandparents, you'll fall for his guest right away. Check out this hilarious take on men's hair from earlier today on Karen Carson in the Morning!