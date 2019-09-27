Billie Eilish's Advice On Navigating Negative Comments: 'Get Rid of That'

By Joe Cingrana

ALT-Pop superstar Billie Eilish dropped by the RADIO.COM Theater to talk with NEW 102.7's Karen Carson. The pair dove deep into the meaning behind her latest single and video, and gave some advice to Karen's young daughters about creativity and dealing with negativity in social media comment sections.

Video of Billie Eilish - all the good girls go to hell

Billie's riding on the success of her latest single, "all good girls go to hell," and the captivating visual that she has offered alongside the track which shows the singer as a fallen angel who arrives on Earth only to be submerged in a thick, black liquid, surrounded by a world on fire. The clip, she has mentioned, is her take on the current climate crisis...

“Right now, there are millions of people all over the world begging our leaders to pay attention,” Eilish wrote in her Instagram story. “Our earth is warming up at an unprecedented rate, ice caps are melting, our oceans are rising, our wildlife is being poisoned and our forests are burning.”

That thick liquid wasn't chocolate syrup, Eilish admitted to Karen Carson: "You know the Kids Choice Awards, and how they put goo on the kids, the slime? It's made out of that stuff, but it's just black."

You would think the slime was cold, but Billie says, "You know what's funny? It was actually really warm, which is even weirder... It was like 3, 4 feet deep and it was really warm on the bottom. It was actually a cold night so it was nice to be in this warm thing of black snot! But, after I crawl out of it, when we were filming the last parts of the video, I was FREEZING!"

That wasn't the only uncomfortable part of the project. The wings that she was wearing took quite a toll on Eilish while filming.

"I had bruises, I have a video that I'll show eventually... because of the wings, the straps... the wings were like 70 lbs, for real. They were 15 feet long, and with the goo they were so much heavier... It's crazy what went into making that video, because, oh my god why do I do the things I do?"

(Photo: Joe Cingrana/WNEW)

Karen Carson also brought her young daughters on stage to pick Billie's brain about what advice she would give to young adults who want to express themselves through fashion and navigating through all of the comments that are sure to follow a social post.

"Oooh girl, that's a hard one," says Billie. "You just have to not look. That's it. And it's so hard to not look, especially when there are comments you do want to see. For instance, it is something that I have a hard time with because my friends comment or people I know comment, and I want to see them. So I go to the comments section and you just scroll a little bit too far and then suddenly you see something that ruins your mood for the whole week.

"So it's really hard. I think if you know where the hate lies the most, delete it. Get rid of that. For instance, I deleted Twitter because it was ruining my life and making me so miserable. So if there's one place where you think is the most negativity, don't even think about it, just get rid of it. And if it's people, get rid of them, for real!

"And expressing yourself, I think that's up to you and what you feel comfortable doing... If you're happy with it that's all that matters. Don't do anything you're not happy with."

Watch the full interview with Billie above.

Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is out now!

