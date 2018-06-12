WATCH: Shawn Mendes Is Adorable In Sultry Music Video for "Nervous"
Things get handsy in this new video!
Are you feeling "Nervous"? Shawn Mendes is turning up the heat with a new music video!
In the video we see a pair of mysterious hands running all over Shawn’s denim jacket. Oh, yeah, those hands playfully touch his face too. So, naturally, Shawn's cheeky grin throughout the video is TOTALLY contagious, right?
So who do those hands belong to? They’re from artist and model Lilliya Scarlett. Shawn shared a photo showing off the shoot, and it features the director of Mendes' latest project, Eli Russell Linnetz.
After all, what is better than watching three minutes of Shawn Mendes being absolutely adorable?
Fans had some intense reactions to the video's release on Twitter, of course. In fact, here is one of our favorite tweets:
Imagine being paid to touch Shawn Mendes— ᴊᴏ--️-- (@JoNervous) June 11, 2018
Shawn Mendes - Nervous https://t.co/XKroJejirt via @YouTube
"Nervous" is one of the tracks on Shawn's just released album. Click here to purchase Shawn Mendes: The Album now.
